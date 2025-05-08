Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dilandu's avatar
Dilandu
May 8, 2025

Sci-fi authors protesting over the use of one of sci-fi cornerstones, the AI? Literally "bees protesting against honey".

Reply
Share
Gridhunter's avatar
Gridhunter
May 8, 2025

Too bad WorldCon isn't in San Diego this year, seeing as they are pulling a Heaven's Gate.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture