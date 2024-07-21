The left are losing their minds over J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord Of The Rings, this time because Senator J.D. Vance, Republican vice presidential nominee, said, "A lot of my conservative worldview was influenced by Tolkien." This statement triggered MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow, who unloaded on Lord of the Rings along with several of her extreme left fans.

Lord Of The Rings has deep Christian and right-wing themes, which is why attempts to cancel and change the work have been so prevalent in recent years. The entire series is about self-sacrifice and abandoning of power, with Frodo being a clear allegory for the sacrifice Jesus Christ made for us to wash away our sins and grant us eternal life. Leftists find this unbridled truth in storytelling a threat, as they want to corrupt souls away from such an elegant message that "there is no greater love than to lay down one's life for one's friends. "(John15:13)

The first flurry of attacks against Lord of the Rings came in 2018 when the media attempted to attack the fantasy series for "perpetuating racism" because of the series' depiction of orcs as aggressive, thoughtless, and evil.

It started on a podcast called Geek's Guide To the Galaxy, where the host, author Andrew Duncan, said, "It's hard to miss the repeated notion in Tolkien that some races are just worse than others, or that some peoples are just worse than others. And this seems to me — in the long term, if you embrace this too much — it has dire consequences for yourself and for society."

The mainstream media ran with the narrative and kept comparing Orcs to black people in an attempt to cancel the long-dead J.R.R. Tolkien. It was absurd and mocked by most sensible people, resulting in some of the funniest memes ever produced on the internet. But to the left, this situation was deadly serious.

Depictions of Orcs have been changed in fantasy as a consequence. Just this year, Wizards of the Coast released a supplement for their new Dungeons & Dragons edition, which depicts Orcs as a Mexican family to try to change how the fantasy race is thought of. It was also met with mockery across the internet, but it doesn't stop them from trying.

Nothing is more famous for trying to twist J.R.R. Tolkien's vision than Amazon Prime Video's Rings of Power. In this series, the profound lore of Tolkien's Middle Earth history is intentionally disregarded to remake Lord of the Rings in a worldly vision. Their attempts to remove truth and beauty from the story gutted the show and left Middle Earth an empty shell of the glory of Tolkien's original work.

J.D. Vance recognizes great storytelling and how the hero's journey, the self-sacrificial message, and the world's lore all point to greater truth, which is why Lord of the Rings has endured for so long.

"I would have to say, Tolkien," Vance said when asked about his favorite author on the Grounded podcast. "I'm a big Lord of the Rings guy, and I think, not realizing it at the time, but a lot of my conservative worldview was influenced by Tolkien growing up."

He also spoke regarding C.S. Lewis, another stalwart Christian philosopher In fiction, saying, "Big fan of C.S. Lewis — really sort of like that era of English writers. I think they were really interesting. They were grappling, in part because of World War II, with just very big problems."

Vance puts his money where his mouth is, naming his investment firm Narya, a reference to Lord of the Rings. The reference is to the Ring of Fire, entrusted to Gandalf to help purge the world of corruption.

Using Tolkien's work as reference and inspiration for his life has upset the left, who's renewed their outrage baiting about Lord of the Rings.

"Lord of the Rings is sort of a favorite cosmos for naming things, and cultural references for a lot of far-right figures and alt-right figures both in Europe and the United States." Rachel Maddow said on a recent broadcast.

She continued, "Mr. Vance also when he founded his own venture capital firm, with help from Peter Thiel, named after a Lord of the Rings thing. He called it Narya, which you can remember because it's Aryan, but you but the N to the front."

Immediately, the leftist tries to make Lord of the Rings about "Aryan" philosophy, even though Tolkien was quite the opponent to the German nationalist socialist party in World War II. It shows how unhinged the left is about Lord of the Rings and Tolkien because the work is so beautiful and so true that they know it's a threat to their evil, godless agenda they want to cast across culture.

This fight will continue as these agitators try to erase and change classic culture in an attempt to destroy it, while it is our job as Christians to preserve creation and what is true. J.R.R. Tolkien's work stands the test of time because of its roots in Christianity and right-wing mores, and Maddow's reaction is more evidence of how much of a threat great storytelling is to the servants of this world.

