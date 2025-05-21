Fandom Pulse

Richie
May 22, 2025Edited

Hahah! So he's going to depict it as it already is then? I mean, given its horrendous gun crime levels Chicago is already a 'city gone wrong'.

The fact he only began to see how bad California and San Fran are when he actually visited them shows how oblivious these people are. They only watch 'approved' news stations, the ones that ignore the problems in Democrat run places and that only criticise Conservatives.

twb
May 22, 2025

"We thought that we were like dystopian, but we just touched the surface.”

LOL reality is worse than your dysoptian vision. Tell me you live a sheltered life without saying you live a sheltered life. (I do too, but I openly recognize it...and prefer it that way.)

