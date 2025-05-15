Fandom Pulse

May 15, 2025

When porn is literally used as a weapon by our greatest ally, it's time to ban it.

May 16, 2025

Ban it all. Free speech is a lie. It's blasphemous trash intended to trap our children into a life of debauchery and slavery to the devil. My only question is if the language about artistic value would leave things too open. But yeah, no problem with a blanket porn ban. It's evil and used to control people and keep them weak.

