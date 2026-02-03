Microsoft, the owner of Mojang Studios, the developer of Minecraft, limited replies to a post announcing new political propaganda DLC for the game.

On February 2nd, the official Minecraft account on X announced its new Good Trouble DLC that encourages players to “explore global civil rights movements, meet changemakers, and learn how to stand up, speak out, and build a better world.”

Specifically, it implies that by playing this DLC you will be able to change the world.

An official description on the Minecraft store adds, “Discover the meaning of ‘good trouble’ by bringing civil rights movements to life in this powerful educational experience! Step into watershed moments, march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge with John Lewis, stand up for girls' education with Malala Yousafzai, and join Nelson Mandela's fight against apartheid. Learn how everyone has the power to stand up for what's right.”

The post to X was quickly lampooned.

One person wrote, “I’d been under the assumption that Minecraft was a thing people played for escapist reasons, looking to forget the burdens of this world by forging their own one in a crazy fantasy world for a small respite in life. Guess you guys must have market research saying otherwise?”

Another shared a Peanuts meme and wrote, “I miss the old Minecraft that wasn’t promoting identity politics in a kids game…”

“GET THIS POLITICAL PROPAGANDA OUT OF MINECRAFT,” wrote Shawn Ashers.

Bark wrote, “This game is supposed to be about blocks. What the hell happened to Minecraft?”

Another trashed the post for naming the DLC Good Trouble. The slogan “good trouble” was one used by John Lewis in the 2010s. It was recently used by embattled Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who used it just last month to campaign against ICE and immigration enforcement.

“MODERN political propaganda, using a Tim Walz quote, for a kid's video game? You're disgusting. Taking civil rights leaders and letting people 'virtually' walk with cartoon versions of them is also gross, and disgusting and a lot of other things. None of them good.”

Numerous individuals shared they thought the entire DLC was a joke and not real.

“I 100% thought this was a meme,” wrote one.

Another posted, “had to double check that this was the real mc account.”

Following these replies and many more, Minecraft limited replies on the post.

