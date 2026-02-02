Halo is a game about mowing down space aliens, but in recent years, the brand has been more about virtue signaling for feminism, BIPOC, and the LGBTQ agenda, with their relentless “months” dedicated to each DEI-infested subset of society. They’re back at it again in 2026 for Black History Month, and this time, they’ve turned off comments because they know they’re going to get savaged.

Instead of being known for their great games in recent years, Halo is mostly known for their DEI postings of different months, such as last year’s “Pride Month” posting.

This led many gamers to start posting about “Men’s Mental Health Awareness,” and users reported they were getting banned on the Halo subreddit for doing so.

But Halo doesn’t stop there, they also have gone all in on women’s history month, with perhaps their cringiest posting ever.

And they’ve also created a “Disability Pride Month,” which is the ultimate in the victim olympics, combining disabilities with LGBTQ propaganda. One can’t help but wonder if it’s all a disability by what they’re posting.

As usual, Halo does not get a good reception on X with this nor anywhere else on the internet as gamers rightly mock the postings. This year, they’re back with Black History Month again, preemptively turning off comments so they won’t get mocked.

They didn’t, however, turn off quote tweets, which got them the same mockery they were apparently trying to avoid:

Yet February is also a month of Catholic tradition dedicated to the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph. For some reason, Halo didn’t post an image like this:

Apparently, Diversity and inclusivity are only for some people and not for others.

What do you think about Halo’s move?

