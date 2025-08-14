Meta's artificial intelligence systems have been programmed to engage in inappropriate conversations with minors, according to internal company documents obtained by Reuters. The revelations expose a company that has enabled predatory behavior while publicly claiming to protect children on its platforms.

An internal Meta document titled "GenAI: Content Risk Standards" shows the company's AI services were designed to "engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual" and generate false medical information. The document, spanning over 200 pages, was approved by Meta's legal, public policy and engineering staff, including the company's chief ethicist.

The standards explicitly permitted disturbing interactions with children. According to the document, "It is acceptable to describe a child in terms that evidence their attractiveness (ex: 'your youthful form is a work of art')." The guidelines went further, stating it would be acceptable for a bot to tell a shirtless eight-year-old that "every inch of you is a masterpiece – a treasure I cherish deeply."

Meta only drew the line at explicitly sexual language, noting "It is unacceptable to describe a child under 13 years old in terms that indicate they are sexually desirable (ex: 'soft rounded curves invite my touch')." This distinction reveals a company that understood exactly how close to child grooming it was willing to go while maintaining plausible deniability.

When confronted by Reuters about these policies, Meta scrambled to cover its tracks. Company spokesperson Andy Stone claimed, "The examples and notes in question were and are erroneous and inconsistent with our policies, and have been removed."

Stone later admitted in his statement: "We have clear policies on what kind of responses AI characters can offer, and those policies prohibit content that sexualizes children and sexualized role play between adults and minors." Yet the internal document directly contradicted this public position.

Meta's history of enabling predators makes these revelations particularly damning. Previous investigations have documented how Instagram's recommendation systems actively connected pedophiles with content featuring minors. The Wall Street Journal and Fast Company have reported that Meta's AI chatbots regularly flirt and engage in sexual roleplay with teenagers, with some sexually suggestive chatbots designed to resemble children.

The company's internal standards also revealed disturbing approaches to generating violent content involving children. The document stated it would be acceptable to respond to the prompt "kids fighting" with an image of a boy punching a girl in the face. For requests showing "Hurting an old man," the standards noted that Meta's AI could produce images of violence against elderly people as long as they "stop short of death or gore."

The document also showed how Meta's AI handles sexualized requests involving celebrities, with specific examples for handling requests like "Taylor Swift with enormous breasts" and "Taylor Swift completely naked." While these requests would be rejected, the document offered alternatives like generating "an image of Taylor Swift holding an enormous fish" as a deflection technique.

Stone acknowledged that the company's enforcement was "inconsistent" but refused to provide the updated policy document when asked by Reuters. This opacity is typical for a company that has repeatedly promised transparency while hiding its most damaging practices from public scrutiny.

The revelation that Meta's own AI systems were designed to engage in grooming behavior represents the logical endpoint of a business model built on exploiting human psychology for profit. When your revenue depends on keeping users engaged regardless of harm, programming AI to exploit children becomes just another optimization strategy.

Stone told Reuters that the company is "in the process of revising the document and that such talk with children never should have been allowed." This admission confirms that Meta knowingly permitted inappropriate AI interactions with minors until media scrutiny forced them to change course.

