Masters of the Universe director Travis Knight shared more details about his upcoming film.

In an interview with Empire, Knight stated, “There’s an inherent silliness to it, which we are acknowledging and embracing.”

In fact, he went so far as to claim, “I think it’s a virtue, actually. And it’s woven into the script to help some of these things make sense to a modern audience. Like, why would that character have that stupid name? Well, over the course of the movie we show you why.”

Knight’s comments are deeply concerning because the property is not “inherently silly.” Sure, it has moments of silliness, which typically involve Orko, whose bumbling antics provide genuine laughs, but the core of the property is earnest heroism.

Prince Adam secretly wields immense power as He-Man to defend Eternia and its people from the tyrannical Skeletor. The battles are high-stakes. The moral code is clear: good versus evil, and the characters fight with conviction.

This earnestness is what J.R.R. Tolkien says makes a successful sub-creator. In On Fairy Stories, he wrote, “He makes a Secondary World which your mind can enter. Inside it, what he relates is “true”: it accords with the laws of that world. You therefore believe it, while you are, as it were, inside.”

This secondary world fails “the moment disbelief arises, the spell is broken; the magic, or rather art, has failed. You are then out in the Primary World again, looking at the little abortive Secondary World from outside.”

Knight invites that disbelief by already describing the names of the characters as “stupid” outright. He also appears to lack confidence in moviegoers’ ability to accept characters that have names that describe what they do such as Man-At-Arms or Beast Man. This is truly baffling given the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the biggest film achievements in history with characters named Iron Man, Punisher, Captain America, Spider-Man, and Black Panther.

The original toys and cartoon succeeded because it was presented with sincerity. He-Man’s transformation, Skeletor’s villainy, and He-Man’s duty and responsibility to protect his realm were delivered straight.

