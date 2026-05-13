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Julie C's avatar
Julie C
4h

My son saved up some allowance so he could buy the Terraforming Mars Big Box. Money well spent. He could not care less what a relative of the game’s designer might have said, but being a target of leftists usually makes him want to support a product more.

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clhp's avatar
clhp
4h

Wow, is that the definition of a "cucked mangina"? I hope every one of his struggle sessions disguised as "games" fail miserably. He deserves nothing less.

On the plus side, I got a new name, I'll check out Fryxgames' store now.

Sincerely, someone who had enough of these limp-wristed lunatics.

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