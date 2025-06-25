Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Jun 25, 2025

Remember, anything H-wood is about "deconstructing" (a euphemism for wrecking) and "reimagining" (a euphemism for "stick a chick in it and make it gay and lame!").

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Jun 25, 2025

Ah, there's that awful MCU humour, which makes fun of what people love.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture