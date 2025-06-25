Marvel Studios signaled it will continue to mock and disrespect the Marvel legacy by turning The Thing’s iconic catchphrase into a running gag in the film.

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for its upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps film and throughout the trailer, it turns The Thing’s iconic catchphrase “It’s Clobberin’ Time” into a running gag.

About 22 seconds into the trailer, The Thing is introduced and he’s shown walking the streets. A person calls out to him saying, “Hey! What time is it? Say the thing.” The Thing responds, “That’s not really something I say.” The person responds, “It’s clobbering time!” The Thing retorts, “That’s just in the cartoon.”

Still later in the trailer, The Thing comments, “Never late for Sunday dinner. Let’s eat.” The Human Torch asks, “Hey, what time is it?” The Thing responds, “It’s dinner time. Get inside.”

Finally, towards the end of the trailer as Human Torch is carrying The Thing and they are flying through the air, Torch asks him, “What time is it, Ben?!” The Thing replies, “No.” Torch doubles down, “What time is it, Ben?!” Thing again replies, “No, Johnny.” Torch counters, “Say it!” Thing replies, “I don’t wanna!” Torch then shouts, “Say it!”

The first time The Thing used his now-iconic catchphrase was back in Fantastic Four #22 when the team faces off against the Mole Man again. It was not part of a running gag, but used seriously as the team escaped a containment area to confront Mole Man and his minions, who were set on sinking cities across the world to set off a third World War.

What do you make of Marvel Studios turning the iconic catchphrase into a running gag?

