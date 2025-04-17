Marvel shills are melting down as fans lampoon the sex-swapped Silver Surfer.

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for its Fantastic Four: First Steps film and in the trailer a first look at Julia Garner’s sex-swapped Silver Surfer is shown and numerous fans are deriding it.

On X one individual wrote, “really not a fan of the aesthetic of this film. Also of course they had to make Silver Surfer a woman (god forbid to just use Norrin Radd, the most iconic version of the character) and Galactus is WAY too small. Dude is bigger then Planets not Godzilla size. I smell fail.”

Shills immediately began to shame him. One wrote, “Just shut up hater.”

Another posted, a gif of Jim Carrey saying, Oh boy. Here we go.”

“Stop crying nigga,” responded another while one posted, “i smell someone who hasn’t picked up a comicbook in their life.”

Fantastic Four shill account Fantastic Four Updates simply told one individual who did not like the casting of the female Silver Surfer and specifically criticized Garner’s voice to “Shut up.”

Others replied, “This is such a horrible take also she’s incredible and you’ve only heard 3 seconds of her voice” and “Haters will be haters.”

Fandom Pulse co-owner Jon Del Arroz replied to first look images of Garner’s Surfer writing, “The Silver Surfer is a man.”

In the responses numerous people melted down and advised him to read the comics.

They continued:

It has been reported that Garner’s character is Shalla-Bal, who is Norrin Radd, the Silver Surfer’s love interest, and the main reason why he chose to become the Herald of Galactus and become the Silver Surfer.

The character became the Silver Surfer in a throwaway multiverse comic series, Earth X, back in 1999 and 2000. In the final issue of the series it’s implied that Galactus imbued not only Norrin Radd with the Power Cosmic, but Shalla-Bal as well.

Ironically, it appears that the people who are advising critics to read a comic likely have not read the comics.

What do you make of these shills melting down?

