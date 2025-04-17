Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DeGave's avatar
DeGave
Apr 17, 2025

I really don't care if they cast a cat. I wasn't going to watch anything they make anyway. Apathy forever for them.

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Apr 17, 2025

No sex swaps are acceptable. The counter screechers are either shills or culture junkies who want to like anything Marvel shits out.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture