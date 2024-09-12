Fantastic Four has been largely untouched by Marvel Comics, one of the few properties they hadn’t ruined yet, until Ryan North unveiled the 25th issue of his new run from Marvel Comics. Now, Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, is depicted as having intercourse with a spikey alien in an attempt to virtue signal pansexuality.

Ryan North is best known so far for his work with Heather Antos and Star Trek: Lower Decks from IDW Publishing, as he’s been quietly writing Fantastic Four for the last couple of years with a run that almost had no notoriety for Marvel Comics.

Marvel largely left the Fantastic Four line alone as they didn’t have the rights to the movies for the longest time. This led to them canceling the comic for a number of years when the other titles under their lines ventured forward with D.E.I. replacement characters or several of them were turned gay.

Fans still fondly remember Jonathan Hickman’s epic run in their recent, but Ryan North may have created the most memorable moment of all time for the Human Torch, aka Johnny Storm.

He’s shown having strange relations with an even stranger alien here.

This reads like something out of a Chris-Chan Sonichu fantasy. Yet the mainstream media at AIPT are giving it a 9.5/10 for their review. Marvel Comics appears to be out of their collective minds.

What do you think of Johnny Storm’s relations with aliens in Fantastic Four by Ryan North? Leave a comment and let us know.

If you enjoy Fandom Pulse and want to support our efforts in creating an alternative to mainstream entertainment, back the new science fiction graphic novel, The Hidden Emperor on Kickstarter now!