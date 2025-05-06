Fandom Pulse

DeGave
May 6, 2025

Pretty sure this was the marketing plan all along, given the * in the title from the start. It was likely a plan to give the movie an artificial second launch since the first time they talked about it. It won't work. No one even likes The Avengers anymore in the first place. If you don't even like Coca Cola, New Coke isn't going to make things better.

Mr0303
May 6, 2025

This is an admission that the movie bombed. Maybe the title will convince whatever normie audience the MCU has left, but I doubt it will be some major turnaround.

