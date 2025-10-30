Marvel Comics announced it is relaunching the Punisher again in a new ongoing series from Benjamin Percy and artist José Luis Soares.

This new ongoing series is the third relaunch of the character in the last six years.

In August 2018, Punisher Vol. 12 released from writer Matthew Rosenberg and artist Szymon Kudranski. The series ran for only 16 issues plus an annual and saw Castle wage a war against Hydra, take on cartels, gain control of James Rhodes’ War Machine armor, and single-handedly take on foreign governments.

Back in March 2022, Marvel released Punisher Vol. 13 written by Jason Aaron with art by Jesús Saíz. The series saw Frank Castle join the Hand and become the “First of the Beast” after being imbued with supernatural powers. The series ended after 12 issues with Castle in exile in Weirdworld.

Now, Marvel has announced a new ongoing series from writer Benjamin Percy, who recently wrote the Punisher: Red Band series that debuted in September. Marvel revealed the new Punisher series at Lucca Comics and Games festival in Italy and shared that the series will see Punisher take on a resurfaced Jigsaw.

Not only will Frank be fighting criminals, but he will also be seeking his own answers to uncover his past.

“PUNISHER: RED BAND was a new beginning for Frank Castle—and an unrelenting assault,” Percy explained. “The book was polybagged, because it was a biohazard, dripping with blood. Now that you know we aren’t fooling around, we’re entering a new phase of storytelling that will serve both as a continuation of Red Band and a fresh start for new readers.”

“I’m joined in the dark alleys and rusting warehouses of New York by José Luis on pencils and Oren Junior on inks,” he continued. “Jose is stretching his incredible art in a new direction, channeling all the grit and scars and shadows you’d expect from Frank’s cracked-window view of the world. You’ll be amazed and disturbed by the grounding detail and physical menace and brutal action he’s bringing to this story. And who better to cast as our villain—in a story about Frank picking up the broken, jagged pieces of himself—than one of the greatest Marvel baddies: Jigsaw. Get ready. This is gonna hurt.”

