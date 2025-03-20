Kevin Smith has a time-honored tradition of ruining characters in comics, and now Marvel Comics is bringing him back for Giant Size The Amazing Spider-Man #1 to try to rekindle interest in the franchise.

The glory days of Kevin Smith are far behind the director/comedian, who made his mark in the 1990s with Gen X-targeted potty humor movies where it seemed it was just about how many curse words, marijuana references, and sex jokes he could drop into a film. The act got tired quickly, and his later films bombed spectacularly.

Over the years, he’s had a lot of starts and stops with comic book projects and superhero films. He’s notorious for not finishing things or having dropped ideas, including a Masters of the Universe Revelation, a Strange Adventures Episode, a Superman film, and more.

He’s done a few notable comic book projects, and in every instance, he brought his over-the-top edginess to cause problems for characters in their respective universes.

In his Daredevil run for Marvel Knights, Kevin Smith infamously killed a long-time supporting character Karen Page for shock effect. His run wouldn’t last terribly long before it was taken over by Brian Michael Bendis.

He made a Spider-Man: Black Cat crossover called “The Evil Men Do,” where he changed Felicia Hardy’s background to add sexual assault to her past, raped by her boyfriend Ryan back in college.

Over at DC Comics, Kevin Smith brought his standard gay sex jokes to the book, having Ollie say, "In my experience, when a guy punches you in the face and takes your pants off, he's either hazing you or dating you."

He also had a gay character introduced who he, once her turned out to be villainous, revealed he faked being gay to pick up on women with some extra-crude dialogue.

Marvel toyed with giving Kevin Smith Amazing Spider-Man in the past as J. Michael Straczynski was wrapping up his run, at a time they thought they could bring in Hollywood writers to try to shore up comic book support for their books. With Kevin Smith, he couldn’t be reliable enough to have an ongoing book, so they gave him the aforementioned Spider-Man/Black Cat miniseries.

Now, it’s been announced he’ll be one of the writers on Giant Size The Amazing Spider-Man #1, coming out this summer, announced by editor Nick Lowe.

"Everyone always says Giant Size X-Men this, Giant Size X-Men that," says Spider-Editor Nick Lowe in promotion. "And I'm sick of it, so we put together the best and coolest Giant-Size book ever."

The above by Smith is the type of storytelling we can expect to be brought to the new Giant Size The Amazing Spider-Man #1, part of a Marvel event of Giant Size issues where they retcon their entire continuity to bring Kamala Khan Ms. Marvel into the past of Marvel Comics.

It’s already an event few are looking forward to, but does Kevin Smith’s involvement make this worse? Leave a comment and let us know.

Do you love sci-fi and comics? Support an alternative to mainstream publishing. Sign up for the Jon Del Arroz newsletter and get THREE FREE BOOKS and stay up to date on deals and new releases from an author doing the good work.

NEXT: IDW Publishing Hires Deranged Transgender Writer For Star Trek Who Implied You Shouldn't Tolerate People Who Vote For Donald Trump