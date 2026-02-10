Marvel actor Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, claimed that Turning Point USA’s alternative halftime show for the Super Bowl was done “to prove white dominance.”

Turning Point USA announced its alternative shortly after the NFL revealed that Bad Bunny would headline the halftime show. The political organization announced in October, “It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show.”

The organization’s spokesman Andrew Kolvet said in a press release ahead of the event, “The All-American Halftime Show is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom.”

He added, “We set out to provide an entertainment option that will be fun, excellent, and exciting for the entire family while millions are gathered together for the big game. These performers will deliver exactly that, and we can’t wait to watch the incredible show they’re about to put on. We know millions around the country will be watching too.”

Additionally, the organization shared a previous clip of its founder Charlie Kirk noting that the Halftime show “should be a reflection of the virtue that hopefully you want society to embody.”

The show featured Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, and string duo Antonio and Alison Marin on cello and violin.

In response to the show, Simu Liu wrote on X, “am i [expletive] hallucinating or did they really organize a ‘halftime show’ with kid rock lip syncing to a crowd of seven people in an attempt to prove white dominance?!?!? whatever; bad bunny was absolutely LIT.”

In a separate post he also stated, “a level of stupidity that i quite honestly cannot fathom even exists in 2026, where technology has evolved to a point where most knowledge in the known universe can be accessed in the palm of your hand. the profound waste of [expletive] time that this [expletive] is.”

When he was accused of hating white conservatives, Liu implied that the entire Turning Point USA organization and everyone associated them are racists.

He wrote, “no, i hate racists. there’s some crossover but i do strongly believe that they’re not the same thing.”

NEXT: Superman Actor Dean Cain Banned From GalaxyCon Over "Values"