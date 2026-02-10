Fandom Pulse

Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
3hEdited

Simu Liu is the real racist pig, since he’s running defence for Bad Bunny, and pushing hatred towards white people, and then deflects. Also, Simu Liu clearly didn’t pay attention to when Kid Rock started singing country music. Also, I watch the All-American halftime show. And there was more then seven people in the attendance.

Guitar Man's avatar
Guitar Man
4h

Bad Bunny's lyrics were in Spanish so you couldn't understand them, but when translated they talk about gross disgusting things. Also, glad to know Shang-Chi loves those sorts of lyrics and women in skin tight outfits shaking their rears. All the more reason for The All-American Halftime show to be done again and again for Super Bowls to come. I highly enjoyed The All-American Halftime Show. The music was awesome.

