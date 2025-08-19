Mark Hamill, known for his role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars and more recently his left-wing politics, revealed he planned to leave the United States after President Donald Trump was elected to a second term in November.

In an interview with The Times UK, Hamill shared that he gave his wife a choice between London, England or Ireland following Trump’s election. However, his wife convinced him to stay. He explained, “She’s very clever. he didn’t respond right away but a week later she said, ‘I’m surprised you would allow him to force you out of your own country.’ That son of a b***h, I thought. I’m not leaving.”

Not only did Hamill reveal he had originally planned to leave the country following Trump’s election, but he also shared his distaste for Trump’s presidency, “The bullying, the incompetence, the people in place… The only way I can deal with it without going crazy and wanting to open my veins in a warm tub is to look at it like a thick, sprawling political novel.”

“It’s entertaining in a way because this could actually be the end,” he explained. “Our status in the world has been crippled and that will reverberate for decades. Making Canada a 51st state? Do you know how offensive that is? And then taking over Greenland and renaming the Gulf of Mexico. The distractions are hilarious.”

Additionally, Hamill made clear his disdain for Trump’s supporters as well, “I still believe there are more honest, decent people than there are the Maga crowd.”

