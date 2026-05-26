Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ReaderX's avatar
ReaderX
4h

If you go watch this, for whatever reason, you are part of the problem.

Reply
Share
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
2h

Yep, she’s a hypocrite.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture