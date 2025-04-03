Chappell Roan, a singer who dresses in drag during her performances and claims to be a lesbian and whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, recently claimed that her friends with kids “are in hell.”

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy show hosted by Alex Cooper, Roan was asked, “Are you still close with your friends from back home?”

She responded, “Yeah. I am. They are really awesome. We have such different lives. A lot of them are married with children. And they like have their own houses. And, to me, I don’t know when that’s going to happen for me. Like I don’t know when that is realistic if ever.”

Cooper then asked, “Do you want that?” Roan replied, “Like get married? I don’t know. Part of me is like is even going to be legal to marry like my wife one day? I don’t know.”

“But kids? All of my friends who have kids are in hell,” she stated. “I don’t know anyone. I actually don’t know anyone who is like happy and has children at this age. Like a 1 year-old, like a 3 year-old, four and under and five and under, I literally have not met anyone who’s happy, anyone who has light in their eyes, anyone who has slept.”

She then questioned why her parents had kids, “I’m like why did my parents do that? I’m the oldest of four. My mom had me at 23.”

A little bit later, she said, “[My friends] have to get babysitters to come to my shows. … When I go home I love reminiscing about like destroying public property with them and like doing some illegal s**t, and like literally hating the same b****es for 15 years. Like we just can’t get over stuff. We can’t get-. I will never get over.”

First off, Roan can never get married to another woman. The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches, “The matrimonial covenant, by which a man and a woman establish themselves a partnership of the whole of life, is by its nature ordered toward the good of the spouses and the procreation and education of offspring; this covenant between baptized persons has been raised by Christ the Lord to the dignity of a sacrament.”

It also states that “under no circumstances can [homosexual acts] be approved.”

As for children, describing her friends having them as being in hell is the opposite of the truth. Psalm 127 definitively states, “Certainly sons are a gift from the LORD, the fruit of the womb, a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the sons born in one’s youth. Blessed is the man who has filled his quiver with them. He will never be shamed for he will destroy his foes at the gate.”

Furthermore, Pope Francis explains in Amoris Laetitia, “The word of God tells us that the family is entrusted to a man, a woman and their children, so that they may become a communion of persons in the image of the union of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Begetting and raising children, for its part, mirrors God’s creative work.” The idea that having a family with children is “hell” is simply not true.

He also notes that we live in a fallen world and there will be suffering and pain that comes with raising a family. In fact, Scripture is chock full of examples of strife between family members whether it’s the murder of Abel by Cain, “the disputes between the sons and the wives of the Patriarchs Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the tragedies and violence marking the family of David, the family problems reflected in the story of Tobias and the bitter complain of Job.” However, “we can see that the word of God is not a series of abstract ideas but rather a source of comfort and companionship for every family that experiences difficulties or suffering. For it shows them the goal of their journey, when God “‘will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning nor crying nor pain any more.’”

What do you make of Roan’s comments?

