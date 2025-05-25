Fandom Pulse

May 26, 2025

I'm not an author so maybe this isn't valid but I would think that it;s Ok to use AI for writing as long as the idea and story are from the human and the AI is just composing that, writing it down and maybe even in a particular style. It's the creativity , IMHO, that matters most and not the effectiveness of the grammar. If I gave an AI the details for story, it;s plot, the characters, their stories and so on and asked it to compose it into a professional looking story in the style of Steven King would that be wrong, unethical?

May 26, 2025

With how ideologically driven most o fthe entertainment industry has become from film to novels t jusic, the advent of General LLM's, what they call AI's, just might be what we needed to course correct since the inmates of the entertainment prison are now in charge of the prison. If these things start making competitive content free of the ideological crap, the real people will either be forced to stop it with the preaching to their readers/viewers about how bad they are or oppressed they are depending on their skin color, or face fading away to nothing and or bankruptcy.

I can promise you that there is a sizeable and very sizeable and profitable demographic ready to embrace competitive content from a General LLM's that are free of the ideology. What that will do is strip the existing gate keepers of their hold over entertainment making genuine human creativity the most important thing and not who you know or how well you can write and by that I mean grammatical structure and so on and not the creative side of it.

