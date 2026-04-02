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Charles Hackney's avatar
Charles Hackney
1d

I remember seeing ads for Shi back Ye Olden Dayes. The creator may be devout; is the comic itself worthy of addition to the "based" list?

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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
3d

The hackers are clearly evil Woke fanatics, who want to ruin Billy Tucci’s life.

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