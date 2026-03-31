An unlikely winner has come up in the graphic novel world, with The Hobbit reaching the top of the charts on Amazon and holding the position after it’s been out since 1989. Now, it’s regaining attention again as The Lord of the Rings is garnering a lot of media attention with new movie announcements.

In 1989, Eclipse Comics got the rights to The Hobbit to be able to adapt it into a graphic novel. Chuck Dixon, one of the most prolific writers and famed for his Batman run, was commissioned to write it with Davide Wenzel on art. It originally was three issues and was later collected for an edition in 1990.

In 2024, William Morrow Paperbacks released a new edition with pages of additional artwork and improvements to provide a comprehensive edition of the book.

Reprints usually don’t hit the top of the charts as it is, but it’s even odder that this book garnered an all-new success two years after its release on this level.

Four days ago, it was reported that The Hobbit hit the top of the graphic novel charts on Amazon, part of a buy two, get one free promotion that Amazon was running along with a hefty discount even without it. The book is actually cheaper in paperback at $12.51 right now, even compared to its Kindle edition, prompting a lot of people to buy the book.

It’s held the slot for four days or more to remain #1 in a win for the comic book industry.

Tolkien fans are apparently fond of the work and view it as a good adaptation with nearly 2,500 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, making it one of the highest-rated books on Amazon as a whole.

Chuck Dixon spoke to Fandom Pulse saying even in his illustrious career, this has been his bestseller, "Of all the comics I've ever worked on, this the big one sales-wise. It's a consistent bestseller globally.”

It beats out Batman, shockingly enough, as one might not think of graphic novel adaptations when they think of The Hobbit. But it’s a a testament to the work and the great job these gentlemen did adapting it.

What do you think of The Hobbit graphic novel?

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