An alleged leaker claims that fans will be disappointed by Punisher’s new outfit and look for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The alleged leaker, Variablelace posted to X, “I’m ngl, I think people are gonna be disappointed when they see what punisher is wearing in BND.”

He then confirmed that the iconic skull logo was changed in order to market the film in foreign countries. One user wrote, “Assuming they changed the skull for foreign country marketing purposes? I know there’s some regions that have a heavy block on death/skull imagery.”

The alleged leaker replied, “Seems to be exactly the case.”

Additionally, he claimed that “it’s not gonna be the one shot special look, completely new skull.”

He later shared that “it looks just a bit less like a skull this time, assuming it’s probably due to some international laws. It’s still enough where you can tell it’s supposed to be a skull but it isn’t the special presentation skull. Vest also looks much more militaristic.”

Next, he indicated they were trying to go for the 2014 design by Mitch Gerads.

Finally, he responded to another image describing it as “almost exactly what it looks like just the white is a bit faded.”

According to a listing to pre-order the Spider-Man: Brand New Day - The Art Of The Movie book, the film takes place four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It states:

Four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before. In order to take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!

