A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Proves Mediocrity Looks Brilliant When Everything Else Is Garbage
HBO’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms concluded its six-episode run to rapturous praise from critics and fans, declaring it one of the best television series in history. This assessment reveals more about the catastrophic state of modern fantasy television than about the show's actual quality. When compared to the woke disasters of Rings of Power, Wheel of Time, and House of the Dragon, a merely competent adaptation looks like a masterpiece.