A new rumor alleges that James Gunn’s Wonder Woman prequel series, Paradise Lost, has been scrapped.

Paradise Lost was originally announced as part of Gunn’s original plan for the DC Universe, which he called Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

He shared at the time, “Paradise Lost is a story of Paradise Island, usually known as Themyscira, which is the birthplace of Wonder Woman.”

“It’s almost like Game of Thrones with Westeros, but with all the inhabitants of Paradise Island,” he teased.

In 2024, Gunn claimed the series was still in development. When asked if there was any progress on the show, he simply responded, “Yes.”

In August 2025, Gunn shared another update on a podcast with Chris Hardwick. He informed him, “A lot of that other stuff is still in different stages of development, you know. So, we've got Brave and the Bold,' it's still going well. And Wonder Woman, and Paradise Lost, and Booster [Gold]. So, all those other things are still going down the road."

Back in January, it was reported by Patrick Scanlon at Cosmic Book News that the series had been put on the back burner. He noted, “Gunn’s Themyscira series, which was announced when he took charge of DC, also seems to have been put on the permanent back burner.”

Now, John Rocha shared on his Geek Buddies show, “DC was meeting with writers for Paradise Lost, was taking pitches for Paradise Lost, but they’ve been informed that the project is dead. Paradise Lost is dead, will not be happening as a TV show.”

“And not dead in the sense of like well, they’re going to wait for a script. No. Apparently, they’re being told, these writers and these people who’ve pitched projects and pitched storylines for Paradise Lost, to be the showrunners or the writers on Paradise Lost, they’ve been told that this project is now dead. No longer in active development. Dead,” he added.

