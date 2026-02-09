Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
26m

Can't wait to read that James Goon is dead. Pedos don't deserve life.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture