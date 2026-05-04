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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
5h

This show is dead on arrival.

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Eternal Athlete's avatar
Eternal Athlete
3h

Seems pretty cold to replace Hal Jordan when he’s barely had a chance to gain a voice in the first place.

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