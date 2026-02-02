Actress Kristen Stewart known for her role as Bella in the Twilight films shared she wants to make films in Europe and “shove them down the throat of the American people.”

In a discussion with The Times UK, Stewart claimed, “Reality is breaking completely under Trump, but we should take a page out of his book and create the reality we want to live in.”

It’s unclear what that “reality” is, but she will be attempting to bring it to life outside of the United States revealing she plans to leave the country explaining, “I can’t work freely there. But I don’t want to give up completely. I’d like to make movies in Europe and then shove them down the throat of the American people.”

Stewart’s comments are not out of the ordinary. Back in 2017, she made it clear part of the “reality” she was trying to create was a culture of degeneracy with LGBTQ+ at its core. During an opening monologue for Saturday Night Live she said, “The president is not a huge fan of me. But that is so OK! And Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re really probably not going to like me now, because I’m hosting SNL and I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

In 2018, she attempted to shove her trash Charlie’s Angels reboot down the throats of the American people describing the film as woke. She told Variety, “I know if I say this a certain way, I know that this will be written down. But it’s not such a bad thing. It’s kind of like a ‘woke’ version.”

Just a couple of months ago in November 2025, Stewart gave a keynote address at the Academy’s Women’s Luncheon where she complained about the lack of progress for female filmmakers.

She said, “In a post #MeToo moment, it seemed possible that stories made by and for women were finally getting their due, that we might be allowed or even encouraged just to express ourselves and our shared experiences, all of our experiences without filter. But I can now attest to the bare-knuckle brawling that it takes every single step of the way when the content is as too dark, too taboo, when the frankness with which it serves up observations about experiences routinely experienced by women frequently provoked disgust and rejection. But they are true and I don’t feel disgusting.”

“We can discuss wage gaps and taxes on tampons and measure it in lots of quantifiable ways, but the violence of silencing, it’s like we’re not even supposed to be angry. I can eat this podium with a fork and [expletive] knife, I’m so angry,” she continued.

“May I leave my contortionist skills at the door and speak from the heart? May I not conceal or reframe my anger, but share it lively so as to move through it to something more fun and more beautiful and less boring, more original. The backsliding from our brief moment of progress is statistically devastating. It is devastating, such a pitiful number of films from the past last year have been made by women,” Stewart declared.

From there, she claimed the entire Hollywood industry “is in a state of emergency.”

She then concluded saying, “The last thing that I want to do here is lose the celebration under a pile of pissed off rubble. We are allowed to be proud of ourselves and maybe to allow each other to reclaim the gratitude.”

NEXT: Speculation Claims Lupita Nyong'o Will Play Helen Of Troy In Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'