Daniel Vavra, the Creative Director for Warhorse Studios’ Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, says he included sodomy into the game to avoid being called a sexist.

During an appearance on the Show Jana Krause back in March, Vavra is asked about the “romantic” options in the game and he says there are both boys and girls.

The host then jokes he’s not interested in the boys. Then, according to a translator, Vavra replied with an ironic saying, “Well, maybe that helped us not to be called sexist.”

A month after that appearance, Vavra appeared on Insider and according to a translation done by X user Count Metalmind, he shared that he was so afraid of woke journalists digging up dirt on him that he would get fired by Warhorse Studios’ parent company.

Vavra said, “The Sword of Damocles hung in the air for quite a long time, and I was really intensely afraid that they would dig up on me again, uh, the things they dug up the first time. And because, and now, like, basically, back then, when the first game was coming out, they dug up those controversies on us, right, that it's not diverse enough and blah blah. And since then, you know, I haven't exactly restrained myself on the Czech internet, on Facebook. And now I thought, well, today there are those automatic translators, basically looking at my Facebook in English is zero problem. So it's only a matter of time before someone does it, and then they'll start saying: ‘Man, he's a Trumpist and just here against this and that and and like, they'll write some text like that again.’ And that really seemed quite likely to me, that it was a threat. And I was actually prepared for the possibility that they might fire me. Because it's not up to me anymore, sir. And I was actually prepared for the possibility that they might fire me. Because it's not up to me anymore, sir. And I said, and I was actually willing to accept it, because basically, I wouldn't, I wouldn't drag this down with me.”

He then revealed that he was rightfully criticized for lying and gaslighting fans of the first game, “But what happened, happened in the meantime, and actually, it turned around so much that, that the other side started attacking us, saying I'm a leftist and woke and, and I don't know what, right?”

Next, Vavra admitted he included a number of things that woke journalists trashed him for back when he released the first game, “And so we put some things in there that they acted like were completely normal. And we put them in there, like, they are there, but we put them in the way they could realistically be. Which I assumed the people demanding it really wouldn't like.”

“And the result is, however, that the other side really dislikes it, so now we are, like, for a certain group of people, we're super woke,” he admitted. “And I, like, this group, I don't want anything to do with the first one or the second one. Now I'm basically a centrist, I found out. And, and like, basically, so, so it like, uh, a completely bizarre situation arose where basically the first group that hated us last time started rooting for us because they hate the second group. So, and, and most people are just rather annoyed by it, yeah, this whole, this whole cultural war thing.”

From there he claims, “The game, I think, so maybe it actually helped us a bit, because, uh, this hatred from the anti-woke people, uh, kind of dulled the hatred from the other side towards us a bit. So like, basically, but like, anyway, it's really stupid, like stupid. Uh, and actually, it wasn't even any intention, yeah. Like, I basically, for me, it's just a story from the Middle Ages, the way I think it could have happened, like, I just wanted to portray the Middle Ages the way I think they probably were, or the way I studied them, how I myself was interested in what they looked like. When I studied it, that's how I wanted to portray it. And I definitely don't want to put any statements in there about today's politics or about what people think today and how things are. Basically, no. And if someone sees that in it, it probably says more about them than, than about me, I would say.”

Vavra then tried to argue that the second group criticizing his game were extreme Christians and they are the same as woke journalists despite making it clear above that the two groups clearly hold different values and are indeed distinct and different. Nevertheless, he says, “Look, like, I, basically, you could say, like, I've written about it a few times in the past, that I'm actually a bit afraid of it, that when the pendulum swings from the extreme left position to the extreme right, that it won't be pretty. And now, well, I didn't suspect I'd be one of the first victims of this. And, and like, it really isn't very pretty, yeah. These people are exactly the same, like, extreme, if I'm to speak politely. Well, and someone rightly pointed out to me, these aren't different people.”

“These are the same people, they just swung with the pendulum to the other side,” he stated. “Like, like basically, uh, it's completely brutal. And now, like, it's funny how they, a lot, yesterday again someone started yelling at me that we don't have accessible churches, so I'm like a Jew and, and a Satanist, uh, which like, basically, and, and now, like, that it's there because of that, that I trampled on the Christian, that it's a Christian game. I say, I made the game, I'm not a Christian, so it's simply not a Christian game.”

“Christianity is in it because it simply was there at the time. We portray it as it was,” he argued. “I'm not trying to insert any of my own religious visions into it. But it's simply not a Christian game, it's just a game set in the Middle Ages, and back then there was simply Christianity. And now I say, and since we're talking about it, Mr. Defender of Christian values, here's my Bible. My grandmother gave it to me when I was about 12, like. And I read it. Uh, which church do you go to, what denomination, and when was the last time you had it open? And there was dead silence, right, because basically, that, that like, that was definitely a Christian, man, probably like my fish. [sarcastic].

Hilariously, the host then compared Kingdom Come: Deliverance II to The Last of Us: Part II and he immediately tried to distance himself from the comparison, which also further refuted his horseshoe theory claim.

The host stated, “What happened there reminded me, uh, when Last of, it's not like the first time, yeah, when Last of Us Part II came out, just a legendary title, it was exactly said that the game is super woke. And there it actually is more woke.”

Vavra concurred, “It is woke there, right, like.”

The host then countered, “But when you, when you play it, it's totally fine.”

Vavra again pushed back, “Well, it didn't seem that way to me at all.”

The host countered, “It seemed totally... Sure, there's some lesbian...”

Vavra then said, “I, I got to the first pub there, and someone started giving me some sermon, I was like: ‘Jesus Christ.’"

When the host said the game was great, Vavra responded, “But I finished the first one, like, I actually didn't play the second one because of that. Really? It just kind of... I just felt the politics in it so strongly, and it really bothered me.”

The conversation then moved to Patreon behind a paywall. A clip of that portion was allegedly translated and then shared to the Kotaku in Action subreddit by user AboveSkies.

In this portion Vavra is asked if the game’s producer was involved in the development of the game in any way. He responded, “No, we were rather careful, they were interested in what we were doing and were informed, but they liked it and didn't tell us what to add or remove. Perhaps it was also like that because we self-censored, of course you self-censor, there are things you think really hard about, how you portray them, because in this age of oversensitive people....”

When asked for examples, he added, “We verified everything with a ton of different consultants to make sure that no one will complain that we portray anyone differently than it should be. For every religion, for every minority, for every group of people, we had consultants we sent our script to, and we asked them whether we have something wrong in the script. And the things they said to us were cool, in the end the game is better thanks to that as they told us what to remove...”

What do you make of Vavra’s comments?

