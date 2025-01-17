Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Creative Director Daniel Vávra positioned himself as a victim of the culture war as he issued a statement in response to rumors and reports that the game was banned in Saudi Arabia.

In a post to X, Vávra wrote, “Turns out that we are once again in the middle of a rather bizarre ‘culture war’, this time from the opposite side than usual :) So here’s a statement, but I’d hate to spoil the plot of the game for the sake of it.”

He then included an image with his statement. It states, “The game is exactly what I wanted it to be. No one has tried to influence me as an artist in any way, and anyone who knows me knows I wouldn’t let them anyway.”

“Every character in the game has a very clear reason to be where they are, which you’ll understand when you play the game,” he continued. “Our goal was, and still is, to show life in medieval Bohemia as it easily could have happened and to tell an interesting story.”

“At the same time, it is a ROLE PLAYING GAME, so it is purely up to the player what decisions they make and for all the decisions they make, they are responsible for the consequences that correspond to the morals and social norms of the time,” he said.

Finally, he concluded, “I don’t want to spoil the plot, the important events and the roles of some of the characters for anyone, so you’ll have to see for yourself by playing the game and then I strongly believe you’ll agree with me.”

READ: 'Devil May Cry' And 'Bayonetta' Director Curses Nintendo Switch 2 Leakers May They "Always Have Poop On The Soles Of Their Shoes When They Get Home"

Vávra’s comments come in the wake of reports that the game is being banned in Saudi Arabia. Saudi-based outlet True Gaming reported the game was banned in Saudi Arabia, “We have received official confirmation that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has not been cleared for release in Saudi Arabia by the General Authority for Media Regulation.”

The outlet added, “The reason is that it violates one of the terms of the classification and clearance systems for video games, and the publisher's unwillingness to make the required modification to the content.”

It is unclear at this time what term the game violated. There was a rumor that it was banned for “unskippable gay scenes.”

That rumor was reported by VGA4A on X, “Urgent and official: Kingdom Come Deliverance II banned in Saudi Arabia, due to unskippable gay scenes in story mode.”

READ: Rebel Wolves Provides New Character Details For 'Blood Of The Dawnwalker'

However, the original Arabic can be translated in a number of different ways as a source informed Fandom Pulse. It can be translated as saying it is “showing anomaly scenes that cannot be tolerated,” or “unskippable scenes of deviance in story mode,” or “showing deviance scenes that cannot be tolerated.”

Of note, in the outlet’s coverage on its website, machine translation does not mention the term “gay.” Instead it notes the outlet reported, “It seems that the picture has become clear now, as the fate of the game will be to be banned from publication in the region”

The article added, “The game has been banned in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia because it contains an immoral scene that promotes hidden agendas in video games.”

Furthermore, it noted, “The source also indicated that the game developer refused to release a revised version specific to the region, which led to the ban decision.”

Another report from Grant Taylor-Hill at Insider Gaming also detailed that the game does include LGBTQ+ “romantic conversation options.”

He wrote, “Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 does feature sexual sequences and nudity, but so far during my preview of the game, I’ve yet to stumble upon any LGBTQ themes bar a couple of romantic conversation options with a same-sex character.”

Furthermore, the Plaion’s Marion My Anh B. updated the game’s Code of Conduct on its Steam forum by banning “homophobia and transphobia” as well as declaring it would not allow “Hate Speech or Harmful Ideologies.

The official Kingdom Come: Deliverance X handle is also hiding numerous replies questioning whether the game features a gay agenda.

What do you make of Vávra’s statement?

NEXT: Rumor: 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard' Game Director Quits BioWare After Game's Poor Performance, Edmonton Studios To Be Shut Down