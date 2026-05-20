Last week Kickstarter began suspending funded campaigns mid-run under new mature content guidelines, including one that had already raised $10,592 from 198 backers, because Stripe's payment processing rules conflicted with content Kickstarter had already reviewed and approved. Yesterday Kickstarter COO Sean Leow issued a public apology and reversed the policy.

Leow wrote: “The decision we made was an abandonment of the core counterculture, f*ck the establishment spirit of Kickstarter, and it left our community vulnerable.” He confirmed outright that the botched guidelines “were primarily driven by requirements from our payments processor, Stripe.”

The old policy is reinstated. Under the restored rules, pornography and illegal content remain prohibited, as they should be. The previous guidelines were less specific and less restrictive than last week’s overreach, which had banned censored imagery, lingerie, mature language, and content that Kickstarter itself had already reviewed and approved.

Pornographic content does not belong on a general trade platform. Kickstarter functions like an Amazon for creative projects, a storefront that anyone at any age can browse, funded by creators who need it to reach the widest possible audience. Keeping explicit sexual content off that general storefront is a reasonable baseline. The problem last week was not that Kickstarter has content standards. The problem was that a payment processor with no creative mandate and no relationship to the independent comics community unilaterally suspended funded campaigns based on terms it had not communicated clearly in advance. Creators who built businesses on the platform, planned print runs, and made commitments to backers had the ground cut from under them mid-campaign by Stripe’s compliance team.

The reversal does not fix that problem. Kickstarter acknowledged in the apology that Stripe can still freeze campaigns under its own rules, and that the platform will advocate for affected creators but cannot guarantee protection from Stripe’s enforcement. The suspended campaigns that were shut down last week — including Luis Torres’s Pyro Vixen campaign with over $10,000 already raised — have not been made whole. The underlying architecture has not changed. Kickstarter COO Leow acknowledged directly: “Stripe operates under its own legal and compliance requirements separate from Kickstarter’s own rules. And even Stripe’s rules are dictated by a larger system shaped by financial institutions that govern how money moves globally.”

That is an honest admission that Kickstarter does not control its own platform’s enforcement. The money runs through Stripe. Stripe answers to card networks and banks. Kickstarter answers to all of them, regardless of what its own community guidelines say.

The practical outcome for independent comics creators is unchanged. A campaign that Kickstarter approves can still be suspended by Stripe at any point. Creators who run mature content campaigns, not pornographic content, but the kind of fantasy art, horror covers, and genre fiction that has built the independent comics market over the last decade, remain exposed. The apology is a PR document. The infrastructure is still Stripe’s.

Pat Shand of Space Between Entertainment, whom FP quoted last week, was right when he said the community needs an age gate, not a blanket ban. A responsible platform separates adult content behind a verification wall rather than banning it from a general storefront where children can browse freely. Kickstarter has reinstated its old rules, which is better than last week. What it has not done is build the structural solution that actually protects creators and audiences at the same time.

The creators who got suspended mid-campaign are still owed answers. The platform that let it happen is still dependent on a payment processor that can do it again.

What would a genuinely creator-protective crowdfunding platform look like to you? Let us know in the comments.

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