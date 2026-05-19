Marvel Comics published its biggest leadership shakeup in decades today. Dan Buckley, who has run Marvel’s publishing operation in various capacities since 2001, is out. Brad Winderbaum, Marvel’s head of television and animation, is taking over as head of Marvel television, animation, comics and franchise. David Abdo, most recently general manager of Disney Music Group, arrives as Marvel’s new general manager of comics and franchise.

Neither Winderbaum nor Abdo has a comics publishing background.