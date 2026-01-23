Avatar director James Cameron recently shared that he left the United States for New Zealand because he believes it is more sane and does not reject science.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Cameron discussed how he had made a promise to live in New Zealand to his wife back in the 90s and then eventually bought a farm in 2011 and began splitting time between there and in the United States.

He then noted he moved there full time after Covid because he had “to move mountains to get our production unit back up and running in New Zealand and we just decided at that point in time that it was time to make the move as a family.”

“And so everybody came down and joined me that August,” he continued. “So that would have been five or six months after the pandemic hit. And New Zealand had eliminated the virus completely. They actually eliminated the virus twice. The third time when it showed up in a mutated form it broke through. But fortunately, they already had a 98% vaccination rate.”

“This is why I love New Zealand,” Cameron said. “People there are, for the most part, sane as opposed to the United States, where you had a 62% vaccination rate and that’s going down, going the wrong direction. Are you kidding me? Where would you rather live? A place that actually believes in science and is sane and where people can work together cohesively to a common goal or a place to where everybody’s at each other’s throats, extremely polarized, turning its back on science and basically would be in utter disarray if another pandemic appears.”

When Bensinger claimed the “United States is a fantastic place to live, but New Zealand is stunningly beautiful.” Cameron questioned, “Is it?”

He then added, “I’m not there for the scenery. I’m there for the sanity.”

Cameron undermines his own claim when the says that New Zealand eliminated the virus twice. If it was “eliminated” twice then it clearly wasn’t eliminated to begin with. Let alone his admission that a third form showed up.

As far as vaccination rates being an indicator that people in New Zealand believe in science ironically shows that they don’t. Dr. Peter McCullough testified in front of the U.S. Senate and said, “Approximately 80% of Americans have taken a COVID-19 vaccine, most in 2021, and most with mRNA Pfizer and Moderna. The vaccines failed as 97% have contracted COVID-19. Fortunately, hospitalization and deaths declined due to natural immunity, early therapeutics, and milder strains.”

Additionally, he shared that the vaccines actually lead to deaths, “We have learned both mRNA and Spike protein last in the body months if not years. Both have been found in the heart at autopsy. Death after vaccination has been reported to the CDC by doctors who have determined the vaccine is the cause of death in nearly 20K victims, and this is likely under-reported 30-fold. I have examined hundreds of patients with vaccine myocarditis or heart damage resulting from the mRNA and Spike protein in the heart muscle.”

Dr. Toby Rogers also testified, “I watched every single meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the Vaccines and Related Biological products Advisory Committee in 2021, 2022, and 2023 when all these COVID shots were being authorized for use in this country. After a while, the CDC's own research showed that the protection from the vaccine, if any, was between months two and six, and by six months, it showed negative efficacy. So, I'm watching the hearings on my computer screen at home. I'm yelling at the screen. The COVID shots have negative efficacy after six months. Tell me how a shot with negative efficacy is saving lives, and it has the worst side effect profile of any vaccine in human history.”

“So, how exactly is the vaccine with the worst side effects and negative efficacy saving lives? That's a preposterous claim. What ended the COVID pandemic was the Omicron variant that was more transmissible but less lethal. The vaccine, how many people it helped? I think it's an open debate. It could be a net negative,” he added.

