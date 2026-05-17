Jon Favreau sat down with GamesRadar ahead of The Mandalorian and Grogu‘s theatrical release and made a statement that Star Wars fans paying attention will recognize as a direct conflict with decades of established lore.

“Grogu is a character that is — his species lives for centuries. He’s on a path to be both a Jedi and a Mandalorian. He’s making certain choices and decisions, and he has a great teacher now.”