The Mandalorian and Grogu director Jon Favreau shared new details about the upcoming film.

Favreau appeared at a special Disney event to promote the film and specifically its toys and merchandise.

Speaking specifically about the film, he shared, “There's some stuff that people may have gotten clues to. He's in a Razor Crest now, which is the ship that he originally had. He's in the same model of ship.”

“Grogu has leveled up a bit. We saw that he trained with Luke, and time has passed,” he added. “So he's got a little of the Jedi influence. And then he's also an apprentice Mandalorian. So now it's time for dad to bring him on adventures. And pretty soon there will be a few more clues out there in the world."

On top of these new details, Favreau discussed the challenges of bringing the TV series to movie theaters as well as the expectations for the film.

First, he noted the technological difficulties, “So the challenge becomes: Okay, we presented a cinematic experience on the small screen. We have to up our game now to the movie theater. That means taller aspect ratios for IMAX, building sets that take full advantage of that, making the visual effects of the quality and caliber that we have to notch everything up. And then the storytelling as well.”

As for expectations, he said, “That adventure has to fill up the screen and has to be something — at this moment in time, when so much is competing for attention — that you're going to stop what you're doing, and you're going to go to a movie theater, and you're going to sit down in that movie theater, and you're not going to be able to pause it, and you're not going to be able to eat the food out of your refrigerator.”

“You have to have such a good experience that you say, 'This is worth my time. Let's go again. I want to bring you. You should go see it,’” he said.

Finally, it appears this might be his last hurrah in Star Wars and might be the end of The Mandalorian’s journey. He shared, “I've been working on Star Wars now for seven years and to be able to step up to doing it as a film feels like a culmination of what I'm working on."

NEXT: How Frieren's Latest Episode Embodies Right-Wing Virtue