I finally caught up on last week’s Frieren episode (Season 2, Episode 4: “Other People’s Homes”), and I’m honestly surprised more people aren’t talking about it. This was one of the most explicitly right-wing episodes thus far, and one of my favorites.

Let me explain.

*WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD*

The first half is light and tender — Stark and Fern’s awkward date, the small misunderstandings, the growth. It’s wholesome and human; two people learning to communicate better. Slow but real character development.

But the second half is where the episode truly lands.

As Frieren, Fern, and Stark begin crossing the Northern Plateau, the party encounters a small village threatened by a powerful demon that’s been killing adventurers venturing north on the main road. The village chief asks for help slaying the demon in exchange for letting them stay the night. The trio agrees to help, but Stark hesitates and says:

“But it’s just a three-day trip south along the main road to leave the Northern Plateau. There’s no need for you to live in this dangerous place, is there?” Stark asks the village chief.

It’s a practical question. Why stay somewhere dangerous when you could just leave for somewhere safer?

The chief answers: “This area is certainly dangerous, even by the northern lands’ standards. But we were born and raised here. The land is full of our memories of our families. Who could abandon their home?“

Village chief speaks to Frieren, Fern, and Stark.

That’s the heart of the episode.

This is not stubbornness. It’s not irrational attachment. It’s rootedness.

The episode forces the viewer to confront something modern culture often dismisses: a home is not interchangeable. It is not just economic opportunity or climate preference. It is memory. It is a burial ground. It is an inherited responsibility. Your home is not mere coordinates on a map; it’s the ground your parents walked on, the streets where your posterity will play, and the graves of those who came before you.

The next morning, they confront the demon. The battle is long and punishing. It lasts a while (of course, with stunning animation), and they’re able to deliver the finishing blow and slay the demon.

Stark strikes the powerful demon that's been killing adventurers and villagers.

Stark, Frieren, Fern reconvene after the battle.

After they kill the demon, the gang comes together and Frieren warns that powerful monsters like the one they just defeated is the norm moving forward in the Northern Plateau. Stark replies:

“Maybe we should’ve traveled by sea after all. I think it’d be worth the price.”

Frieren smiles, and we’re given a flashback. Years ago while journeying with her previous party, Frieren said something similar to Himmel the Hero:

“If it’s going to be this dangerous, we should have sailed around the whole area.”

Himmel replied:

“That’s why we came all this way. Many people live on the Northern Plateau. I became a hero because I wanted to protect my homeland. So I want to protect other people’s homes too.“ Himmel talks to Frieren in a flashback.

That line reframes everything.

Heroism, in Frieren, isn’t abstract. It isn’t simply about personal glory, spectacle, nor conquest. It’s about defending something concrete and rooted — your home: the place where you and your people belong.

Back in the present, Frieren reminds Stark that the Northern Plateau is home to many people. Stark remembers the townsfolk who embraced him after he saved them from the dragon. He remembers his older brother, who died protecting their home from demons.

Townspeople from the town Stark warded off the dragon from.

Stark's older brother helps a young Stark.

And he understands. Strength exists to protect what is sacred.

The episode argues — gently but unmistakably — that protecting one’s home is not backward or primitive. It is virtuous, honorable, and worth the sacrifice. The episode embodies a worldview that feels increasingly rare: that loyalty to land, memory, and inheritance is virtuous.

In our current cultural moment, where convenience is king, where we’re told to relocate instead of rebuild, to detach instead of defend, this episode presents a different moral vision. In an age obsessed with mobility, optimization, and detachment — where we’re often told to “just move” when things become difficult (cough BEN SHAPIRO cough) — Frieren suggests something more constant and meaningful. It says that land matters, memory matters, borders matter.

Our home, the place that shapes us, is not disposable.

The village chief refuses to abandon his home.

Himmel became a hero to protect his homeland.

Stark learns that his strength exists for a purpose.

This is a fundamentally right-wing virtue: loyalty to home, reverence for inheritance, the belief that some things are worth standing your ground for, even at the cost of your life and the conveniences you amassed.

And what makes Frieren powerful is that it doesn’t convey timeless themes through preaching; it allows the audience to resonate with the message through story. There’s a lot of complaining about right-wingers and conservatives about the failure of right-wing art these days. Branding music and art “LOOK AT MY CONSERVATIVE ALTERNATIVE” doesn’t make it good art. Good art and stories are, by nature, right-wing. If right-wingers are serious about taking back the culture and creating culture, I suggest all of you to take notes from Frieren, and not continue to put it off because it’s anime.

Frieren‘s characters have the power not only to inspire characters within their own universe, but also to inspire people in real life to embody virtue. There are men who put out mall fires or stopped knife attacks on trains because they were inspired by Himmel the Hero. This is what compelling stories can do. It literally shapes and transforms the world around us, inspiring courage in men. As one of my followers said in a reply to my tweet:

“Stories are how we share, celebrate and define our morals. When we defend and uplift stories with good virtuous characters there’s a measurable change in the world around us. That’s exactly what Frieren is about. Legacy. Leaving a positive change that echoes through time.” - @TolvanSkull

Frieren taps into our innate desire to protect our homes that many people have forgotten because of the brainwashing from right-wing MUH GDP types and left-wing globalist open-borders blank-slate types that reduces all of us to nomadic, rootless economic units. And I believe this is the reason why Frieren is so beloved by this generation ( #1 on MyAnimeList btw). It reignites wonder in that which is meaningful to all of us and awakens heroes in us. It helps us rediscover what is truly most important in life.

And this is why Frieren is my favorite anime.

Merely describing this episode in an article does not and cannot do it justice. The animation, the pacing, the music, and the dialogue all come together to tell this wonderful story, which is a treat I invite all of you reading this to experience.

Stark finds comfort in understanding the importance of journeying not for convenience but for a greater purpose.

“Why did you do that?”

“It’s what Himmel the Hero would do...”

