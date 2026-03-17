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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
4h

Performative outrage.

Waves one hand around angrily to get everyone's attention, while, with the other hand he accepts the bag of money under the table.

It's all so tiresome and skin-crawlingly pathetic.

Mewl and whine and kevetch, but turn that yellow-stained belly up for the real master: money. I'd actually respect a man for standing on principal --a stupid, misguided principal, but respectable in its own way if held to.

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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
5h

Dear lord, can J.K. Rowling just be left alone already? I sick and tired of Transgender activists. Transgender activists are acting like, oh I don’t know, Nazis? The same buzzword that Radical Leftists like to use on us?

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