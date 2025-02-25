Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beauchamp Bagenal's avatar
Beauchamp Bagenal
Feb 25, 2025

From what I recall of her tenure, the failure of the show was less Jodi Whitaker and more the writing and direction. I like her as an actress but her doctor who stories were such stinkers even she couldn't save them.

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture