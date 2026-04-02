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Thomas J Sullivant's avatar
Thomas J Sullivant
3d

Both ST and SW need to be retired and brand new content needs to be created.

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Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
2d

The future of Star Trek is dimmer.

Understand that Star Trek might be resurrected under another producer, but the goal will be the same: AGENDA MESSAGE.

Until the IP gets sold to someone who cares, the owners will continue with business as usual: MESSAGE. They'll just be hoping for better reception under a new producer.

Can the fan-base be fooled for the 9th time? They've been fooled 8 times before...

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