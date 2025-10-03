Fandom Pulse

StorytellingRon
Oct 3

That last one where they had the Conquistadors come in and destroy the fountain of youth for God was friggin DOPE!!!

Someone on here needs to do a cool conquistador as truly the liberators they were!

I do hope to create an awesome Conquistador setting for my TTRPG game!

Sad how the LEFT has rewritten the history of Spanish Catholic men who freed the West of an empire of cannibal human sacrificing pagans!

Scott Waddell
Oct 3

No one is asking for this. The first film was a fun send-up of Erol Flynn swashbucklers. The second one the cracks started to appear, and the third was bloated nonsense. Except for the conquistidor scene in the fourth which was unintentionally based, it was past time to bury the franchise.

