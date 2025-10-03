Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer provided an update on the future of the franchise and confirmed that Margot Robbie is still involved.

In an interview at TheWrap’s TheGrill 2025 conference, Bruckheimer admitted that of the many franchises he’s working on, which includes National Treasure, Days of Thunder, Top Gu, and F1, Pirates of the Caribbean has been the hardest for him.

He said, “The hardest one has been ‘Pirates’ so far.” He explained, “That world is so cool and specific. You just gotta find the right way in.”

To that point, Bruckheimer revealed that he no longer has two scripts for the franchise in the works, “We had two scripts at one point, and then one kind of dropped out and we kind of went with the other one.”

He went on to reveal that Ted Elliott, who was the writer on The Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man’s Chest, and At World’s End, and On Stranger Tides, worked on the script he’s trying to move forward with, “He worked on it, and we’ve brought someone else in to fill in the blanks.”

While he did not provide any details on which of the scripts was dropped he did confirm that Margot Robbie is still attached to the franchise, “She’s still involved.”

Back in June, Bruckheimer told ScreenRant that the next film will be a new take on the franchise.

“It’ll be a new take on it,” he confirmed, but it won’t be all new actors. “Well, not all new actors. We’ll have some back. I’m not going to tell you which ones — you’ll have to guess.”

In May 2024, he shared with Entertainment Weekly he shared details on the two scripts he had in development at the time, “It’s two different movies. We hope to get ’em both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one, too.”

The first film was from screenwriter Jeff Nathanson while the second was from Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson and has Robbie attached.

Bruckheimer explained that he believed Nathanson was close to finishing the first film, “I think he’s cracked it. He’s got an amazing third act. We just gotta clean up the first and second and then we’ll get there. But he wrote a great, great third act.”

Obviously, it appears one of these scripts is not happening now.

