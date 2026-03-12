Jamie Lee Curtis declared that “it is a desperate time” in Hollywood as work has dried up so much so that even lead actors are competing for small roles.

Curtis spoke to The Hollywood Reporter to promote her film Sender but also commented on the state of Hollywood. She said, “I see the lists of actors who are available for work, and when you start going down these lists, these are people who have starred in movies, had their own TV series — and they’re willing to go on tape for a small part in either your movie or your TV show.”

“It is a desperate time,” she declared. “There is very little work available.”

Despite describing it as a desperate time, Curtis is optimistic, “I believe that the industry will survive — I think we’re in more of a transition phase.”

She also shared her own suggestions to improve it, “I hope heads of companies will take $50 million of their annual budgets and say, ‘Let’s give $5 million to 10 filmmakers who want to make a $5 million movie and see what comes out of that investment,’ as well as these giant investments on these tentpole movies where you’re paying leads in the $20 million range. Let’s do both. I hope that all those big companies recognize that importance.”

Ultimately, she concluded no one really has anything figured out, “Nobody knows [expletive] about what makes anything successful. You just have to trust the art form.”

Curtis is not the only one to make such comments, Kirk Acevedo made similar comments back in 2024. He wrote in a post to X, “After 2 years of Covid I’ve had many friends who had to sell their homes and live off their savings to get thru. My self included. Covid changed the entire industry for the worse. Actors are no longer meeting the people who do the hiring in a room anymore instead you’re doing a home audition off your phone wondering if anyone even watched your audition tape.”

“Then a year later we have an 8 month actor and writers strike. A strike that was needed for fair working wages for all. And now…After striking there are zero auditions because there’s zero product,” he continued. “Networks & studios because of mergers and cut backs are producing way less content. (And we’re also in a recession) which affects casting directors, directors, agents etc etc.”

Acevedo went so far as to question whether he should switch industries, “If the industry is dead how do you start a new career at my age? I only know how to act. (And maybe rob people. I’m kidding…kinda) But seriously what do you do? How do get enough work for health insurance if there is no work??””

“I’ve done almost 250 hours of scripted television and they now want you to audition for a guest spot AND ONLY pay you for 2 days work,” he shared. “Am I the only one that thinks that’s insane??

He concluded, “Again I don’t know the answer. I just know the industry I love is in big trouble right now.”

Matthew Marsden also shared his thoughts while reacting to Curtis’ comments, “They killed the entertainment industry and they do not have the humility to see it.”

“Lecturing half the country on what horrible people they are, pushing agendas in movies and promoting people through DEI and not talent is not a winning strategy,” he continued, “This is one of the reasons why ‘conservative studios’ hiring actors who hate them is such a betrayal. Actors are working with them cause the work is drying up in Hollywood.”

“We should be building an alternative to change the culture, not funding people who hate us,” he concluded.

