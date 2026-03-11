A new rumor claims that James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi film is dead and will not be going forward at Lucasfilm.

This latest rumor comes from insider Jeff Sneider on The Hot Mic show. A viewer asked, “With Beau Willimon working on the Game of Thrones movie, is the James Mangold directed Dawn of the Jedi dead?”

Sneider replied, “I have heard that that is true. I heard this week actually. I just heard it. That it’s like dead. But I haven’t asked. So I can’t say that conclusively, but it doesn’t sound good. … I think Mangold is focused on that Timothée Chalamet heist movie is what I think. And I think Swamp Thing could be after that.”

Mangold’s film was announced back at Star Wars Celebration in 2023. A Lucasfilm press release claimed the movie would “take audiences deep into the past, telling the tale of the first Jedi to wield the Force and harness it as a liberating power in an era of chaos and oppression.”

In an interview with Gizmodo in June 2023, Mangold shared more details saying, “For me, it’s about, I want to be part of the saga, but I also don’t want to be holding so much lore in the air that you can hardly tell a story,”

He continued, ”And what I really wanted to do, what I told her, was just can we make a kind of the Ten Commandments of the Force, you know? A kind of origin story of how the Force came to be known, understood, wielded, and harnessed.”

Former Lucasfilm President Kathleen had also shared detailed about the film telling Entertainment Weekly’s Dagobah Dispatch, “We’ve been talking a lot about going well into the past and one of the things that’s really knitting this all together, obviously, are the Jedi. What happened with the Jedi overtime, much like history? How did the Jedi evolve? They were wiped out with Order 66 then they gradually have been coming back. The question that we’re going to ask with New Jedi Order and with Rey is: Does the galaxy need them anymore? Do they want them back?”

“So there’s a lot of food for thought in what we’re doing whether it’s in the past, present, or future,” she said.

Kennedy also informed Games Radar, “I think what’s always great about Star Wars is it’s a big galaxy, and we’re coming off what was a major war with the First Order. And now, Rey has made a promise to Luke and that’s really the core of where we’re going and what this story will be.”

She continued, “And I think it offers just tremendous opportunity to introduce new characters and start with something fresh, because we culminated with what George [Lucas] was creating, and now we take all of that and move it to the next chapter.”

These themes are supposed to tie-in to the announced James Mangold film. Kennedy explained, “It was something that Jim [Mangold] immediately sparked to, and I think it’s a really nice compliment to what we’re doing with moving into the future with Rey, and then understanding a bit more of where this all came from. Because it will be at the heart of creating the new Jedi Order, so to get a real sense of where that might have began with the dawn of the Jedi could be pretty cool.”

In her exit interview with Deadline earlier this year, Kennedy said the film was on hold, “Jim Mangold and Beau Willimon wrote an incredible script, but it is definitely breaking the mold and it’s on hold.”

She later added, “Mangold’s is really on the back burner as is Soderbergh’s. I think the ones by Taika and Donald are still somewhat alive. That’s going to really be up to the new team to figure out.”

