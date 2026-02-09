Lox Pratt, who plays Draco Malfoy in HBO’s upcoming TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels, promised that the show is going beyond the books.

The 14-year-old Pratt spoke with 1883 Magazine while promoting his Lord of the Flies film and was asked if there was anything that had surprised me regarding the TV adaptation.

He answered, “I think with this adaptation, you get to see so much more than the books.”

“The books] are very much over Harry’s shoulder, which is great, and that’s how they played the film as well. And I think Francesca [Gardiner] and Mark [Mylod] have been audible about this in their interviews, there’s just so much more that you get to see,” he continued. “You get to see all the teachers in their little rooms. You get to see Draco at home. I won’t spoil too much about that, but there are some brilliant scenes at home where you start to get an insight into how he is.”

“Similar to Flies, I was grateful that we had the same freedom to explore these characters. Because in the films, Draco is sort of 2D; he is the sneery villain,” Pratt elaborated. “I feel like there’s so much more – you need to understand why. And you see little glints of it in the film with Lucius and stuff. I think [the series] is really brilliant. I can’t wait to bring it to the screen.”

As Pratt noted, Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and Director Mark Mylod have discussed additions the show is adding that were not in the books. Back in December, Mylod told HarryPotter.com, “We don’t want to mess with the likes of the Great Hall, but other elements of Hogwarts we will expand.”

The site explained that the show would “explore other places not seen before, such as the Hogwarts staffroom, and examining the changing aesthetics of the school.”

When the show was initially announced both J.K. Rowling and HBO promised the series would be “a faithful adaptation.”

Rowling explicitly stated, “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series.”

However, that was all thrown out the window when the series announced that Severus Snape would be race swapped with the casting of Paapa Essiedu.

