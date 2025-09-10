James Gunn explained why he believes making Batman and Superman films are harder than Guardians of the Galaxy while also admitting he did not know much about the Guardians and was able to basically create a whole new version of them.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Gunn shared, “For me, actually, in a way, I think Superman and Batman are harder than Guardians of the Galaxy because the audience, everybody and their brother and their sister has an idea about what Batman or Superman is supposed to be. Some people like the Dark Knight. Some people like the silly Adam West Batman stuff. Some people like some particular run of comic books. So it’s harder to get everybody on board with something like that.”

“Whereas The Guardians nobody knew who they were,” he continued. “I barely knew who they were. And I was able to create our own version of them in the cinema, which was different than the comics.”

As for how he came up with the idea for his first Guardians film, Gunn said, “It took me a couple of hours. What happened was they came to me, and they said, ‘Hey!’ And they were just talking to different directors at the time. And, first of all, I didn’t think I was going to get it anyway because my last movie cost $2 million and made $3. So it was like I didn’t know if it was that serious. But they came to me, they pitched me the idea for Guardians of the Galaxy and I’m like, ‘I don’t know, man. This seems kinda like Bugs Bunny in the middle of the Avengers. I’m just not so sure about it.’”

“I was driving home from the meeting that day and I said, ‘Well, what a second. Let’s just walk through this in my head. What if there was a talking raccoon? How would he exist?’ And I thought, ‘Oh my god, this is the saddest creature in the entire world.’ You know, he was taken from an ordinary raccoon, turned into something he’s not supposed to be, and he’s the most lonely creature in the entire world. And for me, that was the seed of the entire story, was this character’s journey over the course of three films. Who starts at what seems to be a supporting character and ends up being the protagonist at the end of three.”

