DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn defended woke film writer Christina Hodson after it was reported that she would write The Brave and the Bold Batman film.

Earlier this month, scooper Jeff Sneider at The InSneider broke the news that Hodson would pen the script and that she was tapped to do it sometime late last year.

Following this news, Hodson was criticized for her woke activism specifically feminism in films such as the disastrous Birds of Prey film as well as Bumblebee and the scrapped Batgirl movie.

One user wrote, “Just when you thought DC couldn't sink any lower into woke quicksand, they've tapped raging feminist Christina Hodson to scribble their upcoming Batman flick ‘The Brave and the Bold.’”

He added, “Then there's her string of man-bashing bombs: Birds of Prey (where Harley Quinn emasculates everyone in sight), The Flash (where the hero is gayer than a bag of rainbows), and the Batgirl movie so deplorable, DC had to hide it from release.”

“In fact, her lone ‘success’ was the 2018 estrogen-fueled Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, because nothing screams originality like gender-swapping robot cars,” he added.

Another wrote, “James Gunn said that Christina Hodson’s script for The Flash was MAGNIFICENT “It has wonderful writing.” Right now the WOKE screenwriter is deeply immersed in writing. The Brave and the Bold. Get ready for a very GEI Batman project.”

Hodson herself has bragged about her woke bonafides. While discussing Birds of Prey, she was asked by ScreenRant, “This movie’s full of empowerment in a great, great story with all these females. Can you talk to me about how that felt bringing that to the screen?”

Hodson replied, “Yeah, honestly, it just happened pretty organically and naturally. It began, just as you say, with these four individual stories. And it kind of naturally came about that, thematically, each one of these characters feels in some way kind of trapped. So the emancipation isn’t just of Harley Quinn, it’s of all of the characters, all of the heroes and even in some ways the villain as well. That theme kind of rang true for all of them; that arc of empowerment and emancipation would kind of come out.”

Not only that, but here at Fandom Pulse, it was also pointed out that she pushes intersectional feminism and gender ideology with her company Hodson Exports. She partnered with Margot Robbi’s LuckyChap Entertainment to create the Lucky Exports Pitch Program, a DEI program if there ever was on. SyFy.com explained, “The six chosen writers, all female-identifying, participated in a four-week writers' room that resulted in half a dozen pitches ready to be sold. Those pitches, explains Hodson, will be ‘taken out’ soon, hopefully landing all of them with deals that will eventually see them on the big screen.”

“I looked at the WGA report, and the numbers within the feature writing space are really, really bad,” Hodson explained. “In the last WGA report, men outnumbered women among working feature writers about three to one. Of approximately 1,600 working feature writers, there are only 114 people of color of either gender. That number was so staggering to me. I was like, 'There's gotta be something we can do about it.’”

Gunn defended Hodson in a post to Threads after claiming “the universe is rife with incorrect information about the Brave and the Bold on every level.”

He wrote, “I will only say anyone maligning Christina Hodson's screenwriting skills has almost certainly never read an actual screenplay by Christina Hodson - she's one of the writers who was with us early in the DCU planning stages. I don't think you can judge my writing based on films others directed, as massive liberties are sometimes taken.”

