Former Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors will begin filming his first film role in four years for a new Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend produced action film.

The film, which is being directed by Run Hide Fight director Kyle Rankin begins filming in South Carolina this week.

It’s unclear exactly what the film is about, but Deadline’s Andreas Wiseman says it’s based on Rankin’s own screenplay and is “in the vein of ‘80s and ‘90s action Red Dawn and Toy Soldiers.”

Ben Shapiro is producing the film for The Daily Wire while Dallas Sonnier produces for Bonfire Legend. They are joined by Travis Mills, Lillian Campbell, and Syndey Aucreman.

Mills previously produced Bonfire Legend’s Frontier Crucible that starred Armie Hammer. Campbell produced The Daily Wire’s adaptation of Stephen Lawhead’s The Pendragon Cycle. Aucreman produced the Daily Wire distributed film Terror On The Prairie that starred Gina Carano and Nick Searcy.

Majors is also executive producing the film through his Tall Street Productions company. He’s joined by Caleb Robinson and Mike Richards with The Daily Wire and Landman producer Jason Ramos.

No other cast members have been announced aside from Majors. However, Kristopher Kimlin, who worked on The Wonder Project’s House of David as well as Angel Studios distributed projects such as The Shift and Young Washington will be the cinematographer. Vincent Reynaud is doing the production design while Emma Fleming is the costume designer. David Guglielmo is in charge of casting.

Majors has not had a film role in four years because he was convicted in 2023 of misdemeanor assault and harassment against his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Following his conviction Marvel Studios dropped him. He was also dropped by his talent manager Entertainment 360 and his publicity firm The Lede Company earlier in 2023 before the convictions.

Along with Marvel dropping him, Lionsgate canceled a Dennis Rodman biopic he was slated to star in and Spike Lee’s Da Understudy at Amazon has been in an indefinite hiatus. He also lost brand deals with the U.S. Army and Texas Rangers.

