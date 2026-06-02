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Editor, Fabius Maximus website's avatar
Editor, Fabius Maximus website
9m

An alternative perspective: Verhoeven made the fascism look evil - in his eyes. The bugs are not a real threat, since the true enemy is always the internal class enemy. The Mobile Infantry are genuinely heroic - which is evil, force not in the service of the Revolution. The government is fascist - illegitimate - because it is not a Leftist government.

This is the perspective of modern Hollywood.

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William Johnson's avatar
William Johnson
17m

"Shines the name..." I first read the book in Jr high and so wanted to drop form orbit. Closest I got was 17 years on jump status before I admitted it was a young man's game. Starship Troopers and Tunnel in the Sky had a big impact on me. By funny coincidence I am sitting here in a "Service guarantees citizenship" shirt. Looking at Verhoeven's career, he gets more things wrong than right. [cough] showgirls [cough].

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