With the recent teases of a Firefly reboot, many fans have taken to social media to clamor for its return, as they have since the release of the Serenity movie. However, conservative influencer Jack Posobiec is calling for a reboot to be stopped because of what modern writers will likely do to the franchise.

Firefly is an interesting cultural phenomenon because it takes the “western in space” concept Gene Roddenberry pioneered with Star Trek, but puts it much more on the nose with worldbuilding that quite literally mirrors the American West after the Civil War. As such, the original show and concept were fairly right-wing-coded, which is why the show is remembered so fondly by sci-fi fans.

With the concept of the American West, manifest destiny, working hard and by your own grit, it’s something that definitely fits the American zeitgeist, and taking the side of the “rebels” or the allegorical confederacy, it’s something that likely couldn’t even get made in 2026.

While fans clamor for the most recent nostalgia bait out of Hollywood despite having been burned with Star Wars, The MCU, DC Comics Movies, Star Trek, Stranger Things, Quantum Leap… the list goes on, Jack Posobiec pointed out how this is likely not to go well, given the modern political climate and what coporations have consistently done to properties.

He then folloowed up urging President Donald Trump to get involved with the process, as the president has been known to want to guide Hollywood from his position during his administration into more sensible ways of operating:

Many fans followed up trying to coax Donald Trump into stopping the show with some cheeky ideas:

A vast number of the commentors agree with him:

Still, on the internet, fans are amplifying and boosting the signal of Nathan Fillion’s recent cryptic videos with fellow Firefly cast members teasing a reunion. We’re supposed to get an announcement on March 15th regarding what is actually happening. It could just be a promotion for his podcast with Alan Tudyk that’s gone viral, but we are bracing for impact.

