InZOI developer inZOI Studio claims that the game not having Zois engage in same-sex relationship with other Zois in the city is a known bug they plan to fix.

In a post to their website, inZOI Studio shared a list of various issues it has identified and promised it is “already aware of and fixing.”

On that list it states, “Same-sex relationships are not possible with other Zois in the city.”

The developer should not be fixing this so-called bug. Promoting same-sex relationships as normal turns the game into a piece of LGBTQ+ propaganda rather than a life simulator.

Former FBI counter-terrorist expert turned Hollywood writer and actor Tim Clemente explains how this type of propaganda works through television and movies, “It’s why in surveys within the last decade, kids, high school kids are surveyed and they believe that 30-50% of people in America are LGBT. This is 10 years ago because that’s the percentage of characters they were seeing in TV shows and movies. And they just thought that’s the way it is even though they didn’t know that many people that were. That’s just what they believe. So that’s one way an agenda in Hollywood changes the culture.”

Clearly, doing the same thing in video games is done to achieve similar results. And while Clemente believes the main purpose of corrupting the arts in this manner is to affect cultural change, novelist Brian Niemeier believes that while it does affect cultural change the main purpose is “to buttress policies enacted through government (usually the courts).”

And this can be seen by the erosion of various obscenity laws and mockery of institutions such as marriage in the United States that was done at the behest of the LGBTQ+ agenda through the court system. The biggest example being Obergefell v Hodges which found that “same-sex couples may exercise the fundamental right to marry in all States.”

It’s not hard to see that this type of LGBTQ+ propaganda that allows players to engage in disordered lifestyles and sinful behavior convinces them that this is normal and something that should be defended when the opposite is true and “under no circumstances can they be approved.”

What do you make of inZOI Studio indicating they will create same-sex Zois so players can “romance” them?

