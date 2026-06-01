Andrew Rannells voiced William Clockwell in every episode of Invincible across its first three seasons. William is Mark Grayson’s best friend, inserted into the show and comics as an openly gay character, and one of the show’s consistent human anchors through increasingly cosmic storylines. Rannells played him with a grounded normalcy that made William one of the more relatable characters in a show full of superpowered beings, as they were clearly trying to propagandize that homosexuality is normal.

In Season 4, William is voiced by comedian Brandon Scott Jones, replacing the original version. Jones has a more flamboyant texture to the voice, which is leading fans to believe that Prime Video wants the character to sound more stereotypically gay.

Rannells told The Direct on the red carpet of a separate film: “I’m not exactly sure why. I think there was maybe a little restructuring and they... I was a guest star, and there were a lot of guest stars that didn’t end up coming back for the fourth season. So I’m not exactly sure why, but I was happy to be a part of the first three.”

The fan response was immediate. Viewers said Jones’ portrayal lacked Rannells’ personality and warmth. Others went further, arguing that the replacement voice sounds more over-the-top and stereotypically gay than the character had ever been portrayed across three seasons of grounded characterization.

The irony here is that Invincible is Robert Kirkman’s show. Kirkman’s stated creative priorities include authentic representation and characters who feel like real people rather than types, only to work hard to change the show to hit checkbox demographics as it went along. William worked as a character specifically because Rannells played him as a person first, which is why many accepted the character. The replacement is being criticized by the show’s own audience for moving in exactly the opposite direction.

Rannells was not the only significant recast in Season 4. Zachary Quinto was replaced by Ross Marquand as Robot, and Jonathan Groff did not return as Rick Sheridan. The season’s restructuring clearly affected multiple roles simultaneously, and one wonders whether a lot of this may be due to cost cutting as people were outraged at the last season because of its heavy political messagings and dropped the show. Whether the William recasting was a scheduling conflict, a budget decision, or a creative choice has not been explained by Kirkman, the showrunner, or Amazon Prime Video.

What it produced is a character the audience recognized for three seasons as one of the show’s best, now sounding flamboyant enough that viewers report being pulled out of otherwise serious scenes the moment he speaks.

Does the William recast change how you feel about Invincible Season 4? Let us know in the comments.

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