Last week, a new publisher entered the foray of genre fiction as author D.J. Butler announced a new venture, Ark Press, which raised eyebrows as his announcement had Larry Correia listed as one of its first round of authors.

In recent years, the publishing industry has been collapsing, with many small press publishers folding because the Amazon revolution caused so many of the profitable authors to self-publish, while bigger book companies have also been consolidating as the brick-and-mortar retail booksellers lose their influence.

D.J. Butler announced a new press on January 14th for genre fiction in a post to X. He said,



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE UPSTART PUBLISHER SNAGS NEW YORK TIMES BEST-SELLING AUTHOR

Los Angeles—January 10, 2025.

Newly created Ark Press announced its official launch with the acquisition of New York Times best-selling author Larry Correia, who will begin a new contemporary fantasy series scheduled for 2026.

In addition to Correia, Ark plans to publish twelve titles in 2026, including new work from crowdsource sensation Travis J. I. Corcoran.

The press will take a unique approach, adopting methods from both self-publishing and trade. According to editor-in-chief Tony Daniel, formerly senior editor at Regnery Books and Baen Books, “Ark will engage in initial crowdfunding projects for all our IP as a marketing strategy and a revenue channel.”

Ark plans to specialize in genre fiction—primarily science fiction and fantasy, but also political thrillers, alternate history, mystery, and historical novels with an emphasis on stories where humans triumph over adversity—alien, evil, or natural. Future blueprints include developing a “modern based” Hardy Boys mystery adventure YA series.

“You can think of us as having a human-centric based genre focus,” says Daniel. “We promise readers that in every Ark book, ‘The humans win in the end.’ That’s our official motto.”

Daniel adds that a major market thrust will be to reach the often-neglected Great American Male Reader. “We have a vision,” he says, “and very much intend to make a difference in the landscape of American fiction.”

One might note with D.J. Butler and Tony Daniel, Ark Press has already solidified a lot of its talent pool on its editorial side from Baen Books, where Larry Correia currently publishes his hit Monster Hunter International series. The spinoff seems to have a lot of relation to Baen as it’s also rumored M.A. Rothman is attached to the project.

Butler did a X Spaces call later in the week to talk about the press more, letting it be known that the press has a 200,000-word Byzantine Fantasy novel in the pipeline and giving some details that Correia’s new book for them would be a modern fantasy or urban fantasy much in the vein of Monster Hunter International.

He also spoke to the press’s mission on the X Spaces, saying, “We’re not interested in your intersectionalities. We think science fiction has become too political. We want to get traditional style, interesting science fiction, fantasy, thriller, detective , and western novels that people want to read. That’s it. We’re not interested in making political points.”

Fandom Pulse asked who owned Ark Press, as readers might be interested to see where the funding is coming from to pull such talent from Books, to which Butler replied, “That’s not public information.”

It’s a bold move in this industry to start a new press, but Ark Press seems to be assembling a list of heavy hitters as Butler also says he intends to listen to pitches from authors who don’t have agents and will be accessible at conventions to speak to about pitches and what Ark Press is looking for story-wise, setting them apart from a lot of the mainstream industry.

The company currently has set up a bare-bones website, and many authors are coalescing around D.J. Butler’s Discord server, where he has a channel dedicated to the company.

